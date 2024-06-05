Jewish students sue UCLA over pro-Palestinian encampment

Three Jewish students filed a lawsuit Wednesday against UC Regents and other university officials, alleging that their civil rights were violated when UCLA allowed "antisemitic activists" to bar them and other students from going to their classes, offices and the library during pro-Palestinian demonstrations in April and May.

In the complaint, two law students and an undergraduate contend that UCLA allowed a group of extremist students and outside agitators to set up an encampment where they stopped Jewish students and faculty from accessing the heart of campus.

In the wake of the Hamas attacks on Israel on Oct. 7, pro-Palestinian demonstrations emerged on college campuses nationwide. UCLA allegedly caused Jewish students and faculty to be barred from accessing parts of the campus "unless they agreed to disavow Israel's right to exist," according to the plaintiffs' lawyers.

A UCLA spokesman said the university did not immediately have a response.

According to the plaintiffs, the activists used checkpoints, issued wrist bands, built barriers, and often locked arms to prevent Jewish students from passing through.

For a week, the lawsuit contends, UCLA's administration was aware of these practices and chose to let them persist. The suit alleges that rather than clearing the encampment, UCLA instructed security staff to discourage unapproved students from attempting to cross through the areas blocked by the activists.

"If masked agitators had excluded any other marginalized group at UCLA, Gov. Gavin Newsom rightly would have sent in the National Guard immediately," said Mark Rienzi, president and CEO of the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a non-profit public interest law firm.

"But UCLA instead caved to the antisemitic activists and allowed its Jewish students to be segregated from the heart of their own campus. That is a profound and illegal failure of leadership."

Rienzi, whose firm filed the 74-page suit on behalf of the student plaintiffs, alleges that activists within the pro-Palestinian encampment targeted Jewish students.

Plaintiff Yitzchok Frankel, a law student and father of four, alleges he faced antisemitic harassment and was forced to abandon his regular routes through campus because of the so-called Jewish "exclusion zone," the suit states.

Joshua Ghayoum, a sophomore and history major, says he was repeatedly blocked from accessing the library and other public spaces. Ghayoum alleges he heard chants at the encampment including "death to Jews," according to the lawsuit.

The third plaintiff, law student Eden Shemuelian, contends her final exam studies were severely compromised when she was forced to walk around the encampment and face antisemitic chants and signs to access the law school's library.

"This is America in 2024 -- not Germany in 1939," Rienzi said. "It is disgusting that an elite American university would let itself devolve into a hotbed of antisemitism. UCLA's administration should have to ... promise that Jews will never again be segregated on campus."