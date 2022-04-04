Villanueva claims ‘abuse of subpoena’ after judge rules he must testify on allege deputy gangs

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva continues to be vocal with his stances across various platforms.

This time, the Sheriff took to social media, claiming "abuse of subpoena" after a judge ruled Monday he must testify on allegations of members of LASD possibly being connected to deputy gangs.

"He should testify under oath and I'm ordering him to do so," Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Malcolm Mackey said, according to a report from the City News Service.

Villanueva, in his published statement, also accused Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas of possibly pushing the county to look at options for removing or impeaching the Sheriff. Villanueva also mentioned in his published statement about Ridley-Thomas being under investigation for corruption allegations.

Below is a full statement released by the LA County Sheriff:

Leading up to the judge's ruling Monday, Villanueva has been adamant on-record about allegations of members of LASD possibly being connected to deputy gangs being "unproven."

"Once again, we have received unproven allegations alleging "deputy gangs" by Inspector General Max-Gustav Huntsman. Sheriff Alex Villanueva remains committed to transparency and accountability," LASD tweeted, in part, in late March.

The above tweet comes in reference to Los Angeles Times' bombshell report saying Huntsman identified 11 LASD deputies were allegedly associated with Banditos and 30 other members of the department were associated with the Executioners.

The judge on Monday is ordering a date be set for Villanueva's appearance within three weeks, CNS reports.

