VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver crashes into Downey elementary school

Dramatic video shows the moments a speeding car crashed into an elementary school in Downey.

The collision happened Thursday around 4:45 p.m. in front of Gallatin Elementary School on Brookshire Ave.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows a speeding SUV lose control and slam head-on into a parked car in front of the school. A person was standing on the left side of the parked car; it appeared they had just gotten out of the car, seconds before the crash. Video shows that person jumping away as the SUV collides with their car. The parked car and the out-of-control SUV then plow into the school's playground.

According to Downey police, a 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries. No children were involved in the crash and the two pedestrians nearby were uninjured.