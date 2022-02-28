Caught on camera: Street takeovers in Sylmar

Street racers were seen on video doing stunts while blocking traffic in two separate incidents in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

The incidents occurred at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Yarnell Street, as well as Foothill and Balboa boulevards in Sylmar from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Video of the incident shows spectators throwing rocks and bottles at patrol units, and in one case, the back window of a police cruiser was shattered as it moved through the crowd.

Police say at least one person was cited near Bellaire Ave. and Saticoy Street in Sun Valley.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

