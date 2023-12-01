Expand / Collapse search

Video: 'Spunky' husky rescued from storm drain

By FOX TV Digital Team
Escape artist husky gets stuck in storm drain

Animal control officers in Lexington, Kentucky, helped get Sebastian out of a precarious situation.

A "spunky" escape artist found himself stuck in a storm drain after getting away from his owners in Kentucky.

Video shared by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control shows rescuers helping Sebastian the husky get freed from a precarious spot.

"Sebastian, had always wanted to meet the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, but instead, found himself face to face with a couple of Animal Control Officers!" the agency joked on Facebook.

Sebastian the husky was rescued from a storm drain (Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control)

Fortunately, officers were able to easily free Sebastian and get him reunited with his owners.

"We love happy endings!" the agency said.

Huskies are working dogs and infamously known for their Houdini-like escape skills. They’re naturally curious, prey-driven and easily bored. Experts say they require a lot of exercise.