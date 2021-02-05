Video shows woman attacked in San Francisco and robbed of French bulldog

Surveillance video released Friday shows three men attacking a woman in San Francisco's Russian Hill neighborhood before robbing her of her French bulldog.

The three alleged attackers jumped into a Toyota Prius driven by a fourth person after the robbery, which happened about 5:45 p.m. Jan. 5 at Vallejo and Hyde streets.

The attack last month had drawn attention when the victim Sarah Vorhaus, appearing with a bruised and swollen face, made an emotional appeal for the return of her bulldog Chloe.

Vorhaus told KTVU she was walking Chloe and another dog when she was confronted by several men. She was punched several times in the face. At least one of the men was armed with a gun, authorities said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 2 NEWS APP FOR iOS and ANDROID

Sarah Vorhaus, pictured here after she was beaten and had her two dogs stolen while in San Francisco.

Advertisement

Vorhaus said she is offering an $8,000 reward for the safe return of Chloe, no questions asked.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Francisco police at (415) 575-4444.