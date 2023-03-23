Video shows parrot being stolen from front porch of Santa Ana home

article

Santa Ana police are looking to identity two suspects who were caught on video stealing a parrot.

On March 12, around 1 p.m., a suspect walked onto the front porch of the victim's house and stole the family's African Gray Parrot.

Video shows the man wheeling the bird cage down the stairs and into his vehicle.

The second suspect acted as the getaway driver. The suspects fled the area in a red SUV, possibly a Ford Excursion.

The parrot's estimated worth is approximately $2,500. Anyone with information is urged to contact Santa Ana Police at (714) 245-8345.