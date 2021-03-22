Video: Man drives toward 'Stop Asian Hate' demonstrators in Diamond Bar

A hate incident is under investigation after a suspect drove towards a group of "Stop Asian Hate" demonstrators in Diamond Bar over the weekend.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the incident happened at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Diamond Bar Boulevard on Sunday, March 21 around noon.

In the video, one of the people walking in the crosswalk is yelling at the suspect driver, telling them to get out of the car. The suspect, driving a black Honda sedan, ran through a red light and made an illegal u-turn in a way that made it seem like they were trying to hit one of the demonstrators. The driver was heard yelling "**** China!" in the uncensored version of the video.

No one was hit by the suspect's car during the tense incident. Officials did not say what prompted one of the demonstrators crossing the street to yell and taunt the suspect in the first place.

LASD said the suspect is described as a white man in his 50s. One of the witnesses shared the suspect's license tag, 7XIV483.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 626-913-1715.

