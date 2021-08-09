VIDEO: LA Dodgers' ball girl tackles pitch invader during crosstown rivalry game

It was chaos inside Dodger Stadium Sunday during a crosstown rivalry game as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the LA Angels. The game featured multiple MLB All-Stars including Shohei Ohtati, Trea Turner, and Albert Pujols, but it was a ball girl who shined and ended up having the best play of the game.

The whole incident was captured by a fan who posted the bizarre encounter on his cell phone and then posted the eventful moment on social media.

Video taken by Christopher Mendez shows that at some point during the game, a ball invader took the field, causing several security officers to chase after him. The security officers could not keep up and once he approached the barrier wall of the outfield, a ball girl took matters into her own hands. She tackled him, which sent the man flying over the wall. The crowd erupted in applause and the invader was apprehended by security a short time later.

Fans also got a show while the two LA teams played ball and witnessed Pujols smack two big homers.

The Dodgers won the game 8-2 and are currently ranked second in the National League West.

