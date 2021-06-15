VIDEO: Glendale police officer rescues baby deer stuck in wrought iron fence

A Glendale police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a fawn who got its body stuck in a wrought iron fence.

On Sunday at about 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on the 5100 block of Boston Ave. regarding a fawn stuck in a wrought iron fence. Upon arrival, one of the officers located the fawn who was still stuck in the fencing and was in distress as its mother watched, authorities said.

In the video, you can see the baby deer jumping up and making loud screeching sounds.

The officer grabs the deer's head wiggles it back and forth and was able to quickly free the fawn. The baby deer sat back to rest and let the officer pet its head saying thanks!

You can hear in the video neighbors saying thanks to the officer and called him a hero.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body-worn camera.