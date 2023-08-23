VIDEO: 5 rob Dior at Macy's in Arcadia

Five suspects were caught on camera robbing a Dior stand at a Macy's in Arcadia.

Video shared from Street People of Beverly Hills and the Citizen app show what happened Tuesday at the department store in the Santa Anita mall on S. Baldwin Avenue.

The suspects kept their faces covered as they stuffed stolen goods in trash bags and backpacks.

Police said the suspects got into a getaway car described as a black four-door sedan.

It's unknown at this time how much merchandise was stolen.

No other information was immediately available.