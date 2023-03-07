4 businesses hit by same smash-and-grab burglars in Koreatown, Hollywood: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries overnight Tuesday at several businesses in Koreatown and one in Hollywood.

The LAPD confirmed to FOX 11 they believe the four burglaries are connected and are looking for the same three suspects in connection with all four incidents. Descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were not released.

Two businesses - the Katsu Bar and Hae Jang Chon Korean BBQ - both located in the Serrano Marketplace strip mall were robbed and damaged.

It's the second time in six months Katsu Bar has been robbed, the owner told FOX 11.

At Hae Jang Chon, an employee was inside the restaurant when it was ransacked at 4 a.m. Tuesday, police said. The employee was able to run away and hide inside a back room for two hours.

Sally Beauty Supply in Hollywood, located on Santa Monica Boulevard on the corner of Santa Monica and Van Ness was also ransacked, police said.

The three suspects were looking for cash in almost all businesses, according to authorities. Cash registers were ransacked but it's unclear at ths time how much cash was stolen from each of the businesses.