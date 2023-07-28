Barricade situation with bank robbery suspect underway in Anaheim

A barricade situation was underway in Anaheim after a bank robbery suspect believed to be armed led authorities on a pursuit through Orange County.

Officials with the Brea Police Department said they were called to a bank robbery and shortly after arriving at the scene, a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect proceeded to lead authorities southbound to Anaheim to the intersection of State College Boulevard and Gene Autry Way.

An Anaheim resident called FOX 11 and said they received an alert from management at their apartment building and were told to shelter in place due to the pursuit termination and that the suspect ran into the apartment building.

The suspect has yet to surrender and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.