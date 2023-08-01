VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbers use hammers, trashcans to steal $900K from Irvine jewelry store

A search is underway for three suspects caught on camera using hammers and trash cans to steal $900,000 worth of jewelry during a smash-and-grab in Irvine.

It happened Monday afternoon at a jewelry store located near Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the three suspects all wearing black and hooded sweatshirts, using their tools and moving quickly to smash jewelry display cases.

No further information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Truong at (949) 724-7276.