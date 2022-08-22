VIDEO: Street takeovers in Compton continue despite newly-installed Botts' Dotts

Newly-installed Botts' Dotts are not stopping street takeovers in Compton.

Video shows several street takeovers happening in Compton overnight. One took place around 2:30 a.m. near Wilmington and Caldwell, and a second one overtook the intersection of Central and Alondra for over an hour.

The small yellow dots were recently installed at several intersections including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard as well as Wilmington and Caldwell as seen in the video.

SUGGESTED:

Botts' Dotts were most recently installed on the Sixth Street Bridge to deter street takeovers that had plagued the bridge since its grand opening.

The $588 million bridge, which opened to the public on July 10 and connects Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District, was closed for several nights over what the Los Angeles Police Department characterized as "illegal activity."



