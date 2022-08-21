VIDEO: Chino car club president arrested for doing burnouts

An investigation into vandalism damage done to an intersection of Chino led to the arrest of a local car club president who was caught on camera during burnouts there, according to police.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by authorities, was arrested for felony vandalism in connection with over $16,000 worth of damage at the Magnolia/Riverside intersection, officials said.

Additionally, a court order was served to impound the truck he used during the crime for 30 days.

"The Chino Police Department has zero tolerance for "street take overs" in the city of Chino as this dangerous behavior unnecessarily places the lives of our community members at risk. We will continue to investigate accordingly to apprehend participants in these take overs and utilize resources to improve the safety and quality of life for our community," Chino PD said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.