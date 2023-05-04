Video: Baby in stroller rolls toward California traffic, good Samaritan saves child last-second

Video captured the shocking moments when a baby in a stroller starts rolling toward traffic.

The horrifying moments took place near a car wash in Hesperia on a windy Monday. The mother, desperate to catch the baby, fell twice and couldn't get up right in time to stop the stroller.

Thankfully, a good Samaritan jumped in to save the baby from danger. Right after saving the child, the man walked toward the distressed mom to give her a hug.

The man, who had just wrapped up a job interview, said he was glad he was at the right place at the right time.