VIDEO: Attempted murder suspect challenges victim to fight, stabs him

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for an attempted murder suspect captured on video violently attacking a man outside a video store in Panorama City.

According to the LAPD, around 7 p.m. on June 20, the victim was standing inside of the video store when the suspect challenged him to a fight.

This happened in the 14700 block of Parthenia Street.

During the fight, the victim’s ankle was fractured which left him unable to stand. The unidentified suspect walked away then returned armed with a knife and stabbed the victim while he laid on the ground, surveillance video shows.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a local area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was described by the LAPD as a "Hispanic male approximately 30-years-old with long brown hair. He stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mission Area Detective Gehart at 818-838-9830. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.

