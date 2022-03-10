Video: Candy sale turns into home invasion in California

Police are looking for several suspects who posed as candy vendors to rob a Stockton woman in her home.

According to authorities, the woman opened her door to a man who appeared to be selling candy.

The incident, which was all caught on doorbell cam, shows her leaving to get money and when she returns, she is approached by three armed people who rush into her house.

It happened Monday in the 10300 block of Joplin Lane.

The resident told police they stole personal belongings and then ran away.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or its Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

