VIDEO: Anaheim PD seeks help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

Anaheim police traffic investigators sought the public’s help identifying a driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian who was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

On Feb. 10, a woman in her 40s was walking eastbound in a crosswalk on La Palma Avenue at the intersection of Brookhurst Street. She was then hit by a vehicle and according to the Anaheim Police Department, the driver did not stop to help and left the scene. The vehicle continued traveling westbound on La Palma Ave.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries sustained in the crash.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as an Army green or camouflaged-colored Jeep and appeared to be an off-road vehicle. It is unknown if the Jeep sustained visible damage. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with a bald head and full beard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anaheim PD Traffic Investigator N. Fay by calling 714-765-1577.

