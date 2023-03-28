VIDEO: 7-Eleven employee robbed at gunpoint in Culver City

Police are looking for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven in Culver City.

It happened Monday around 11 p.m. at the store located at 10638 Culver Boulevard.

The employee told police two suspects wearing ski masks came inside and began walking around when one of them approached the front counter and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at her, demanding she open the registers, police said. That's when the second suspect walked behind the counter and removed an unknown amount of money from the registers.

Both suspects ran out of the store and were last seen headed eastbound on Culver Blvd., police said.

They are described as two men around 5 feet 6 inches tall, both with a thin build, wearing all-black clothing and black ski masks. One of the suspects had a bandage around his left wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department at 310-253-6316



