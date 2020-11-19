VIDEO: 67-year-old man assaulted, carjacked at Victorville gas station

Detectives are searching for a group of suspects who assaulted and carjacked two men at a Victorville gas station.

Authorities said that on Nov. 12, around 4 a.m., a 67-year old man was getting gas at a Chevron gas station in the 13300 block of US Highway 395 when two men approached him.

In CCTV video of the incident, the man is confronted by two individuals who assault him and force him out of his vehicle. The two suspects then drive away.

The victim’s Toyota 4-Runner was located on Luna Road, where the two suspects got out of the car and ran. Deputies recovered the vehicle but were unable to locate the suspects.

The victim suffered injuries to his face and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were also investigating another incident at the same location several days earlier, in which another man was assaulted. This incident, on Nov. 7, was not reported, police said.

During the incident, the victim was approached by three males and physically assaulted. After the assault one of the males went to the victim’s vehicle, which was parked at the gas pumps. He looked inside the vehicle then ran from the scene, as did the other two males.

The victim of the assault appeared to have suffered injuries to his head.

Investigators said they believed the same suspects were responsible for both assaults.

Police are looking to identify the victim of the Nov. 7 assault and are asking him to please come forward.

Anyone with information about this investigation was asked to contact Detective C. Crosswhite at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.