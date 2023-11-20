VIDEO: 17 suspects involved in flash mob robbery at LA Nike store wanted

Police sought the public's assistance Monday in identifying at least 17 suspects involved in a flash mob robbery at a Los Angeles shopping center.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 9800 block of South Alameda Street about 5:50 p.m. Sunday to a report regarding a business robbery involving at least 13 male and four female suspects between the ages of 15 and 20.

The masked suspects ransacked a retail shopping center holding trash bags.

Police said the suspects allegedly stole $12,000 worth of merchandise, which included clothing and boxes of shoes, before fleeing the business.

One of the suspects was identified as a person wearing a distinct hoodie with the logo of a bonsai tree and the words "Ritual of the Spirit."

Police said investigators identified the suspects' vehicles as a four-door tan Infiniti, a gray KIA SUV, a white Honda, a four-door KIA, and a black Audi.

Anyone with information regarding the flash mob robbery was urged to contact the LAPD Organized Crime Retail Taskforce Detective Juan Campos at 213- 486-6958 or 31480@LAPD.online. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.