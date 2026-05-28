Newport Beach mother faces possible criminal charges after son's arrest involving e-motorcycle

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The Brief A teenage boy faces felony charges after fleeing Newport Beach police officers at high speeds on an illegal electric motorcycle. Investigators executed a search warrant at the minor's home, arrested him, and seized a Surron e-motorcycle as evidence. Due to a documented history of prior incidents, police are referring the teenager's mother to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for criminal charges.



An Orange County mother is facing potential criminal charges after her teenage son was arrested following a high-speed pursuit on an illegal electric motorcycle in Newport Beach.

What we know:

On May 9, Newport Beach police officers attempted to stop a teenager riding what investigators determined was an illegal electric motorcycle near MacArthur Boulevard and Bison Avenue.

Authorities said the suspect refused to stop and fled from officers at a high rate of speed. Motorcycle officers ultimately called off the pursuit due to the suspect’s reckless riding behavior, which included allegedly speeding into opposing traffic and running a red light.

During the investigation, officers identified the suspect because of his documented history of prior incidents involving illegal e-motorcycles.

On May 19, authorities executed a search warrant at the minor's home, and he was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was booked into the Newport Beach Police Department Juvenile Jail on felony charges and was later released to his parents. Investigators seized a Surron e-motorcycle as evidence.

"Based on the documented history with the subject and his parents, the mother will be referred to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office for additional charges," Newport Beach PD officials said.

What we don't know:

The names of the teenage suspect and his mother have not been publicly released by law enforcement.

Local perspective:

A separate case in Orange County continues to unfold where a parent was criminally charged after a fatal e-motorcycle collision.

Prosecutors charged 51-year-old Aliso Viejo resident Tommi Jo Mejer with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and being an accessory after the fact.

On April 16, 2026, Mejer’s 14-year-old son was performing wheelies on a Surron Ultra Bee e-motorcycle when he struck 81-year-old Ed Ashman near El Toro High School in Lake Forest. Ashman, a Marine Corps veteran who flew combat missions in Vietnam, died two weeks later from his injuries.

RELATED: OC mother faces manslaughter charges after son's e-motorcycle kills Vietnam veteran