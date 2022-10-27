Suspect who approached, stabbed man in Ventura charged with hate crime

A suspect accused of approaching and stabbing a man at a Ventura liquor store last May was charged with a hate crime Thursday, according to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Officials said Ventura resident Tyler Clark approached the victim and his girlfriend inside a store and called him a racial slur. That's when he pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim, which led to a fight outside the store, authorities said.

Clark ran away but was located by police a short time later. The victim has since recovered.

Clark is charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime misdemeanor by threats, and for resisting a peace officer.

Clark faces a maximum of 16 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14.



