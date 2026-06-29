Venice residents demand answers over safety concerns near supportive housing programs

The Brief Residents confronted leaders of two supportive housing programs during a packed Venice community meeting over concerns about crime, drug activity and neighborhood safety. Community members shared personal accounts of worsening conditions, while program representatives said they would continue listening and working with residents. Councilmember Traci Park said the organizations must be held accountable and warned that future funding could depend on improvements.



Frustration boiled over at a packed community meeting in Venice as residents confronted leaders of two supportive housing programs they say have brought an increase in crime, drug activity and public safety concerns to their neighborhood.

More than 100 residents, business owners and community members filled St. Mark Parish Hall to demand answers from representatives of The Journey Program and Safe Place for Youth headquarters, neighboring facilities along Lincoln Boulevard.

"This feels like a lot of lip service and not a lot of action," one resident said during the meeting.

Nearby business owner Cody Helfand said many neighbors have grown tired of waiting for change.

"At this point, everyone just wants answers," Helfand said.

The two organizations, which provide housing and services for people experiencing homelessness, have operated at the location for about a year and a half. Since then, neighbors say they've experienced an increase in crime, drug use, trespassing, illegal dumping and other quality-of-life issues.

Several residents shared emotional stories during the meeting.

"We're finding dead bodies as we're doing our daily s--- and p--- cleanup every morning. And trash," one resident said.

Another resident said she no longer feels comfortable allowing her children outside alone.

"I don't feel safe sending my teenage kids out to walk the dog on their own, and that's ridiculous," she said.

Another speaker described the emotional toll the situation has taken on nearby residents.

"We're getting traumatized. Our living experience is getting worse by these facilities being in the community," the resident said.

Representatives of the organizations told attendees they were listening to residents' concerns and committed to continuing conversations with the community.

After the meeting, FOX 11 attempted to interview Allison Riley, co-executive director of Venice Community Housing Corporation.

"I'm sorry, I don't want to be interviewed on camera today," Riley said.

When asked why she declined an interview, Riley replied, "It's just not part of my plan."

When FOX 11 noted that residents were seeking accountability over reports of violence, drug activity and other problems surrounding the facilities, Riley responded, "We're trying to give that to the community, and we'll keep working on that," before ending the conversation.

Several residents questioned whether the programs are meeting expectations.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park, whose district includes the neighborhood, said her office has been hearing complaints from residents for months, and she is also frustrated by the issue.

"We're going to continue to fix this and hold these people responsible for providing their own security and for ensuring the neighborhood around these facilities remains safe," Park said.

When asked whether funding could be at risk if conditions fail to improve, Park said future city support could be tied to performance.

"Then we can talk about walking back their future funding and making ongoing funding contingent upon requiring some basic neighborhood respect standards," she said.

Residents and business owners left the meeting saying they remain unconvinced that enough is being done. Many called for increased security outside the facilities, stronger oversight and greater accountability from the organizations operating them.

"It can't just be an open door," Helfand said. "Actions need to start having consequences."