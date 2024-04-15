Venice Canals attacks: 'Dangerous criminal' charged in brutal assaults of 2 women

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

Editor’s note: Some of the images and details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Charges were announced Monday against the "dangerous criminal" suspected in the brutal assaults of two women near the Venice Canals.

The suspect, 29-year-old Anthony Francisco Jones, is charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of sexual penetration by use of force, and other charges, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced during a press conference Monday.

Jones was arrested late Thursday in San Diego in connection with the attacks. Officials said Jones did not have a criminal history in California, but had minor criminal violations in two other states. According to police, there were no "indicators" that Jones would commit "these heinous and egregious acts of violence."

"It's alleged that Jones committed the sexual assaults during the course of a kidnapping, against multiple victims, and that he inflicted great bodily injury on the victims," officials said.

He is currently being held on $3.25 million bail, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

Los Angeles Police Department Commander Steven Lurie said the separate and horrific attacks happened on Saturday, April 6, between 10 p.m. and midnight, when the two victims - women in their mid-40s and mid-50s - were walking near the Venice Canals area.

In one attack, investigators said one of the victims was walking along the Venice Canals when suddenly, a man walked up behind her, hit her in the head with an object, and knocked her unconscious. The weapon used in the attack was believed to be a metal pipe.

A similar attack happened a short time later when the second victim was walking near the Sherman Canal. In that attack, detectives believe the suspect used a glass bottle to assault her.

LAPD officials said both victims sustained significant injuries.

If convicted as charged, Jones will face life in prison.



