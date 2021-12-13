Vehicle crashes into front of elementary school building in Willowbrook area

A vehicle crashed into the front of an elementary school in the Willowbrook area Monday morning, but no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol responded to Los Angeles Adventist Academy, located in the 800 block of E El Segundo Blvd. around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Video from SkyFOX showed a gray-colored station wagon sitting idle near the entrance of the academy causing a large dent in the wall, but it didn't appear to do any major structural damage to the building.

It was unclear what caused the crash.

Los Angeles Adventist Academy is a K-8 school within the school system of the Southern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

Additional details were not immediately available.

