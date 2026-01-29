Elon Musk’s Vegas Loop moves downtown with 1st city construction permit

The Brief The city of Las Vegas issued its first building permit to Elon Musk’s Boring Company, clearing the way for the Vegas Loop to expand into the downtown area. The initial permit authorizes tunneling from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the Strat, eventually connecting to Fremont Street and major downtown hubs. While construction on a 2-mile segment toward the airport is already underway, there is currently no set timetable for the full downtown connection.



Elon Musk’s ambitious underground transit vision has reached a milestone as the city of Las Vegas issued the first permit for the "Vegas Loop" to begin its expansion into the downtown corridor.

Local perspective:

The city of Las Vegas officially announced Wednesday that it has granted a building permit to The Boring Company (TBC).

This specific permit allows for the construction of a tunnel connecting the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) —which currently houses four operational stations—to the Strat hotel and casino, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The Vegas Loop utilizes Tesla vehicles to transport passengers through a point-to-point underground system. While current operations are largely confined to the convention center and select north-Strip resorts like the Fontainebleau and Resorts World, the full 68-mile vision includes 104 stations covering the Strip, downtown, and Harry Reid International Airport, according to the publication.

Big picture view:

Currently, one section of the Vegas Loop is operational – the LVCC Loop – which has 1.7 miles of tunnels connecting the LVCC West Hall with the main campus that features the North, Central and South Halls.

Built for approximately $47 million, the system has proven its utility during major conventions, moving more than 32,000 passengers daily and peaking at 4,500 riders per hour.

TBC emphasizes that the project was completed in roughly one year without disrupting ongoing convention schedules or requiring road closures.

It first opened in April 2021 and has been in operation at all subsequent conventions, demonstrating a peak capacity of over 4,500 passengers per hour and over 32,000 passengers per day.

The cost of the LVCC Loop’s two one-way tunnels, plus two surface-level stations and one subsurface station was about $47 million, according to TBC.

What we don't know:

A completion date for the downtown expansion has not been established.

Although the city has issued its permit, Boring Co. President Steve Davis noted that a matching permit from Clark County is still required for the segment from the Convention Center to the Strat before work can officially begin.

What they're saying:

"The city is excited to bring an innovative transportation option to downtown Las Vegas and create another way for visitors to experience all that the city has to offer," Mayor Shelley Berkley said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "Convention-goers will soon be able to hop in a car to quickly and conveniently travel to downtown for dinner, cocktails, a visit to a museum or to catch a show at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts."

What's next:

Once the necessary county permits are secured, The Boring Company plans to push further north. Future downtown stations are slated for the Fremont Street Experience, Circa’s Garage Maha, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal.

TBC projects that once the full Vegas Loop is finalized, it will be capable of moving 90,000 passengers per hour.

Looking toward long-term regional infrastructure, the company also plans to eventually extend its tunnel network to link Las Vegas directly to Los Angeles.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.