Tesla Diner in Los Angeles scraps most menu items just weeks after opening

Less than a month after opening its doors in Los Angeles, the Tesla Diner has dropped most of the initial items from the menu, Eater reports.

What we know:

According to Tesla's website, the menu has been reduced to a burger, three sandwiches, a hot dog, fries, a cup of chili, a slice of pecan pie, and drinks.

Some of the menu items that were axed include the "Epic Bacon," veggie burger, market salad, club sandwich, biscuits and gravy, and chocolate chip cookies. Drinks removed from the menu include the Shirley Temple and Creamsicles.

Additionally, the initial "all-day breakfast" offering is no longer, according to Eater, so breakfast is only available in the mornings.

The publication also reports the diner is no longer open to everyone 24 hours a day. That perk is offered to Tesla and other EV owners charging their cars between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.

What they're saying:

Tesla Diner chef Eric Greenspan told Eater the menu was reduced due to "unprecedented demand." He also shared that the menu would be evolving and specials could pop up occasionally.

As far as customer reviews go, the diner has a 4.5-star rating on Yelp with over a dozen reviews. Initial reviews ranged from "food is not bad - I'm confident things will improve over time," to "food was lifeless, bland, and somehow soggy." Yelp noted its support team is monitoring the page "for content related to media reports."

The backstory:

The Tesla Diner opened its doors on July 21 at 4:20 p.m. to large crowds as fans lined Santa Monica Boulevard near Orange Drive to experience the "retro futuristic" diner and drive-in theater.

It didn't come without controversy, however. The diner has been the site of anti-Elon Musk protests and has faced complaints from neighbors about parking, traffic, and noise. The diner is also reportedly facing a lawsuit after a customer suffered an injury.

