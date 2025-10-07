Tesla unveils cheaper version of Model Y Standard

The Brief Tesla has released cheaper, stripped-down versions of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles to boost sagging sales. The new Model Y, priced under $40,000, has a shorter range and lacks features like a glass roof and rear-row touchscreen. Tesla's stock fell on the news, despite a recent rally, as the company faces competition and the end of a key federal tax credit.



Tesla released new, more affordable versions of its Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles on Tuesday.

The move aims to boost sales, which have been lagging due to various factors, including competition and public backlash.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Tesla launched new, cheaper versions of its Model 3 and Model Y, priced at under $35,000 and just under $40,000, respectively.

These new models have a reduced driving range and fewer interior features compared to previous versions.

SUGGESTED: Tesla Diner in LA axes most of its menu - here's why

The Model Y, for instance, has a 321-mile range and a fabric interior, and it lacks a panoramic glass roof and a second-row touchscreen.

The Model 3 also has a shorter range and fewer features like ambient lighting. This strategy comes after a year of slumping sales for the company.

The company’s stock fell by more than 2.5% on Tuesday to $441.08, despite having teased an announcement on social media.

The backstory:

Tesla has been under significant pressure to increase its sales and profits, which have plunged in recent quarters even as its stock price has been trading near all-time highs.

SUGGESTED: Tesla grants Musk massive pay deal to keep CEO on board amid legal battle

The company is dealing with several challenges, including public boycotts targeting its CEO, and a likely drop in demand after a federal tax credit for electric vehicles, which was worth up to $7,500, expired at the end of September.

The new Model Y also faces stiff competition from other electric vehicles in the $40,000 price range, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Equinox EQ, and Hyundai Ioniq 5.