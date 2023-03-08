Vape pens sold to kids in Riverside County; 2 arrested

article

Two 18-year-olds accused of selling vape pens, marijuana, and mushrooms to children in Riverside County have been arrested, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.

According to authorities, Murrieta residents Anthony Harry Mathisen and Catherine Hickisch allegedly sold vape pens containing concentrated cannabis to students at various middle schools and high schools in Temecula and French Valley. The pair also operated a mobile delivery service identified on social media as "AtomicClouds" to reportedly sell concentrated cannabis and mushrooms.

Evidence recovered at Mathisen's home during a search warrant on March 3 linked him and Hickisch to the illegal sales, the sheriff's office said.

Photo: Riverside County Sheriff

Both were arrested for narcotics sales and distributing marijuana to minors.

Anyone with information on this case should call Sergeant Michael Perez at the Southwest Sheriff’s Station at 951–696–3000. Parents are encouraged to monitor their children’s social media activity for any suspicious activity.