Shark sighting in Huntington Beach pauses popular surfing competition

The Brief The Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro has been suspended for 24 hours following a sighting of an "aggressive" shark in the Huntington Beach competition zone. Authorities closed the water for one mile in both directions after an estimated 10-foot shark was spotted Thursday afternoon shortly after the day's heats concluded. Event organizers and local officials are monitoring the area with plans to resume the international surfing competition on Saturday morning if the water is deemed safe.



The Vans Jack’s Surfboards Pro contest in Huntington Beach has been placed on hold following an "aggressive" shark sighting in the competition area, the World Surf League announced.

What we know:

The shark, estimated to be at least 10 feet long, was spotted Thursday afternoon following the conclusion of the day’s competition.

This sighting triggered an immediate closure of the ocean water near the pier, extending from Beach Boulevard to 17th Street, according to the Huntington Beach Fire Department (HBFD). The closure is expected to remain in effect until at least 4:30 p.m. Friday.

While the surfing is paused, beachside activities for the event are continuing as scheduled.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the shark has left the immediate vicinity or if further sightings have occurred during the current monitoring period.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the specific species of the shark, though similar recent incidents in the region involved great whites.

Dig deeper:

Earlier this month, a fisherman reeled in a 7-foot great white at Hermosa Beach Pier. Just days before that incident, an 8-foot great white was spotted circling a surfer in Newport Beach.

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What they're saying:

"The safety of our surfers and staff is our top priority, and the competition will resume once the water safety team and local authorities confirm the competition area is clear," the World Surf League said on social media.

"Staff will evaluate the possibility of reopening the water at that time based on ongoing surveillance and assessment," according to a social media post by HBFD. "The community's safety is our top priority. We ask all beachgoers to obey posted signs and remain out of the water until the closure has been lifted.

What's next:

Water safety teams and local authorities will continue to monitor the coastline throughout the hold period.

A final safety check will be conducted early Saturday morning; if the competition area is confirmed clear, the world-class field of surfers will return to the water to continue the event at 7 a.m.