8-foot great white shark seen circling surfer in Newport Beach

The Brief Lifeguards closed Newport Beach waters Thursday afternoon after an 8-foot great white shark was spotted circling a surfer near 35th Street. The closure, originally set for four hours, has been extended indefinitely as authorities continue to monitor ocean conditions. While the sand remains open to the public, water access is strictly prohibited between the Santa Ana River jetty and 44th Street.



Authorities are monitoring the shoreline at Newport Beach on Friday following a close encounter between a surfer and a great white shark that resulted in an indefinite water closure.

What we know:

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday near 35th Street.

According to the city, an approximately 8-foot great white shark was observed "circling a surfer."

While the surfer was not harmed, the aggressive behavior prompted an immediate response from emergency services.

Lifeguards initially implemented a four-hour safety closure, but after further assessment, the city decided to extend the restriction "until further notice."

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear if the shark has moved out of the area or if multiple animals are present.

Officials have not yet established a specific timeline for when the water will be deemed safe for swimmers and surfers to return.

What's next:

Lifeguards and city officials will continue to patrol the coast throughout the day to monitor for any further sightings.

Nearby lifeguard agencies have been put on alert to track the shark's movement along the Orange County coastline.

An update regarding the reopening of the water is expected once a period of no sightings has been established.

What you can do:

Beachgoers are advised to follow all posted signage and verbal instructions from lifeguards.

While you may still enjoy the beach from the sand, do not enter the water until official word is given that the closure has been lifted.