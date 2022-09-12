Man cut traffic light wires in Inglewood, causing $10K worth of damage: Police

article

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for vandalism in the Inglewood area.

According to police, the suspect was seen cutting traffic light wires on Tuesday, Sept. 6 around 9 a.m. in the area near Centinela Avenue and Short Street.

The lock and bolts were taken off the Public Works service cabinets and the switches that control the traffic lights were smashed, police said.

The damage is estimated around $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Inglewood Police Watch Commander at 310-412-5206.