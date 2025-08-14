Van Nuys man who won't stop blasting horns from his house released after arrest

The Brief Gary Boyadzhyan was arrested for repeatedly blowing a train horn and sounding a burglar alarm at his home, disturbing his neighbors. He claims it's in response to death threats he's receiving. The specific charges he is facing are currently unknown.



A Van Nuys man who was arrested after repeatedly disturbing his neighbors by blaring a train horn and sounding a burglar alarm at his home multiple times was released from jail on Thursday.

What we know:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Boyadzhyan, 50, has been intermittently blasting a horn from the roof of his home as well as an alarm since May, leading to multiple complaints from neighbors in the 6600 block of Peach Avenue.

He was arrested on Wednesday evening after being previously warned that he would be taken into custody if the noise continued.

Boyadzhyan was booked into the Van Nuys Station Jail Station on suspicion of a misdemeanor and released early Thursday morning on his own recognizance.

What they're saying:

Boyadzhyan, who was seen yelling during his arrest, said he is doing this because his ex-girlfriend's father has been terrorizing and torturing him for the past 20 years, and he's blasting the horn so law enforcement can "do their job" and serve justice against that man.

"I don't know what else to do. My life is in danger. He will kill me. He's capable of doing it and he will do it. Nobody in his life has ever talked to him the way I've been talking about him the past two months," he previously told FOX 11.

He explained that their conflict began after he caught his ex-girlfriend cheating. He claims her father had him arrested 13 times in eight months in 2013. He also claims that he got him fired from his job.

"I do apologize for the neighbors. I'm sincerely sorry. I would be uncomfortable too. The noise is really loud. But my life is in danger, I don't know what else to do," he added.

The other side:

Boyadzhan's neighbors said they're being kept awake all hours of the night due to the constant noise and that they've called the LAPD repeatedly.

"This man is up mowing his lawn at 2 a.m., he's working on cars, metal to metal banging, all hours of the night into the early morning and we all have other things to do," said neighbor Bob.

What we don't know:

The specific charges Boyadzhyan is facing have not been made clear.

His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 8, according to jail records.