Train horns, 2 a.m. lawn mowing: Van Nuys residents say neighbor has made life unbearable

After receiving numerous complaints of a Van Nuys resident terrorizing his neighborhood with strange behavior, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department swarmed the house on Peach Avenue Wednesday afternoon.

The man, named Gary, has been blasting what sounds like train horns and an alarm since May, keeping neighbors awake all hours of the night.

What they're saying:

FOX11 was there when one of his neighbors confronted him Wednesday.

"I just told him 'you've got to chill out, man. You're killing us here,'" said Bernarda.

She said he also made cryptic comments about someone possibly being after him and that he needed the police's help.

"Police need to pull up these reports, they need to do their job. Everything's right there in front of them. 1 plus 1 equals 2, not 11," our cameras captured Gary telling Bernarda.

Many of the neighbors have called LAPD repeatedly, saying the disruptions go beyond the horns and alarms.

"This man is up mowing his lawn at 2 a.m., he's working on cars, metal to metal banging, all hours of the night into the early morning and we all have other things to do," said neighbor Bob.

On Wednesday police showed up in force, but Gary was long gone by the time they arrived.

The LAPD told FOX11 that it's difficult to make a case for a citation against Gary because officers need to observe the noise themselves, which so far has not happened.