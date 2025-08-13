San Fernando Valley man terrorizes neighbors with bizarre behavior

The Brief Residents in a Van Nuys neighborhood are fed up by their neighbor's bizarre behavior. The incidents are happening in an area near Victory and Sepulveda boulevards. The neighborhood has been subjected to the piercing sound of air horns, described by residents as resembling a Union Pacific freight train.



Residents of a Van Nuys neighborhood are living in fear due to a man's deafening siren and bizarre behavior. Despite daily police calls, the situation remains unresolved, leaving the community frustrated and anxious.

‘The Hornblower’

What we know:

The incidents have been reported at a home along Peach Avenue, located near the intersection of Victory and Sepulveda boulevards. The house is owned by a man the neighbors have dubbed "the Hornblower."

For several months, the neighborhood has been subjected to the piercing sound of air horns, described by residents as resembling a Union Pacific freight train. The horns typically blast for two minutes, followed by a brief silence, only to start again repeatedly. The noise is so intense that it rattles windows and has prompted residents to post signs expressing their distress.

What they're saying:

"It's such a horrific sound. I mean, it's such a sound that it's a piercing sound," one neighbor described.

"My brother, he works at night, he goes to bed, so he's trying to sleep, and this idiot's over here, and literally it goes on for sometimes hours," another resident said.

The community's concern is heightened by the Hornblower's aggressive behavior, as witnessed in a recent altercation with an Uber driver.

The other side:

The man, identified as Gary, has not responded to inquiries and has avoided interaction with the media. Neighbors are worried that his behavior could escalate into violence, especially after witnessing his confrontation with an Uber driver.

Despite multiple visits from Los Angeles Police Department officers, no citations have been issued due to the timing of the disturbances. Authorities said in order to issue a citation, they need to witness the horn in action, but Gary reportedly turns it off before they arrive.

What's next:

Residents are hopeful that the situation will be resolved soon, but they acknowledge the challenge posed by Gary's crafty tactics. The community continues to call 911, hoping that the police will eventually catch the horn in action and take the necessary measures to restore peace in the neighborhood.