Man found dead in Van Nuys believed to be victim of hit-and-run

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for information into a hit-and-run collision that left one man dead in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles Friday morning.

According to detectives, the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. A car going east on Victory drove into a man who was on the road, and continued driving east.

Police say that several people at the scene of the crash tried to help the man, but he refused, got up and walked away, into an alleyway. When officers got to the scene they were unable to find anyone involved in the crash.

The following morning around 6:45 a.m., police responded to reports of an unresponsive man laying in front of an apartment complex. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the male pedestrian dead. The man authorities found matched the description of the man reportedly hit by the vehicle the night before.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LAPD Valley Traffic Division.

