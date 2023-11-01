Van Nuys High School stabbing: Brawl between 11 students leaves 4 injured; 3 students detained

Three students at Van Nuys High School were hospitalized following a stabbing that occurred following a brawl that involved multiple students on campus, officials said.

The stabbing was reported at 10:53 a.m. at the school located on Cedros Avenue, located near the intersection of Kester Avenue and Victory Boulevard.

"This is one of those moments where you hold your breath and hope the initial information is not as bad as what actually occurred," Los Angeles School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

"One incident like this one is one incident too many," he added.

Carvalho went on to explain that around 10:53 a.m., multiple students were involved in a brawl at the quad on campus. During the fight, at least one student produced an unidentified weapon and proceeded to stab two students. The two students who sustained stab wounds were taken to local hospitals with injuries that authorities consider non-life-threatening. The LAUSD continues to monitor their conditions.

In addition, two other students sustained injuries as a result of battery. One of which was transported to the hospital.

At least two of the students involved in the brawl were first-year students.

Law enforcement arrived at the campus within three minutes of the initial report. A short time later, three students were detained.

Carvalho clarified a lockdown that went into was not an imminent threat but rather, in response to the initial incident to stabilize conditions.

As if 1 p.m., students remain in their classrooms and lunch would be brought to them.

School activities were expected to resume as regularly scheduled later in the afternoon. The school may also release students on a staggered dismissal.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.