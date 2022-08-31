Van hits pedestrians at LAX, crashes into building: LAFD
LOS ANGELES - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly hit by a passenger van at Los Angeles International Airport that then continued on to collide into at least one building, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Officials said one of the pedestrians hit declined treatment. The other pedestrian and the van driver were taken to the hospital and were last reported in fair condition.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No other details were immediately available.