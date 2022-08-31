Expand / Collapse search

Van hits pedestrians at LAX, crashes into building: LAFD

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 11:17AM
Los Angeles
FOX 11

Van collides into pedestrians at LAX

The two people were last listed in fair condition, according to LA County fire officials.

LOS ANGELES - Two people were hospitalized Wednesday after they were reportedly hit by a passenger van at Los Angeles International Airport that then continued on to collide into at least one building, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

Officials said one of the pedestrians hit declined treatment. The other pedestrian and the van driver were taken to the hospital and were last reported in fair condition. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available. 