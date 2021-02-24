Vaccine supply ramping up in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is making progress in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

A harsh winter storm caused major delays in vaccine shipment to California, but on Monday the City of LA finally received their large shipment.

On Tuesday city-run vaccination sites administered 17,572 doses, making it the second busiest day ever, mayor Eric Garcetti announced.

To-date the city has administered a total of 367,206 doses, 90% of its supply.

The city's mobile vaccination teams, known as MOVE, have administered 5,350 shots to those living in vulnerable neighborhoods.

In a move to expand mobile vaccinations, Garcetti says beginning next week teams will be deployed on Saturdays, in addition to weekdays.

"While we still don’t have clarity on the supply chain, in the next week or two simple math indicates we should only see more and more supply in the weeks ahead," Garcetti stated Wednesday evening during a press briefing.

Currently, the city is primarily providing second dose appointments and a limited number of first dose appointments throughout the course of this week.

At the beginning of March the city hopes to accelerate first dose appointments again. On March 1st LA County residents who work in the fields of education, childcare, food and agriculture, emergency services and first responders will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

To see if you are eligible visit publichealth.lacounty.gov.

While eligibility is expanding, Garcetti says more work needs to be done.

"When vaccines do get to Los Angeles we do know how to get them into arms without delay, the fact is we still don’t have enough doses," he stated.

The mayor says he spoke to the White House today asking for more doses direct to LA. He says LA has the ability to double their capacity at mega sites if and when the city receives enough doses.

"Give us the supply and we'll vaccinate everyone by July,'' Garcetti stated.

