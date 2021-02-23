City-run mass COVID-19 vaccination sites reopen in Los Angeles following storm delays

After thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments were postponed due to storm-related delivery delays, mass vaccination sites reopened Tuesday in the city of Los Angeles.

RELATED: Los Angeles postpones 12,500 vaccination appointments due to storm-related delivery delays

Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city sites will reopen at Dodger Stadium, Hansen Dam, San Fernando Park, Lincoln Park, Pierce College and Crenshaw Christian Center. All of the sites were previously closed.



Anyone who received a first vaccine dose at a city-run site between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 will be auto-booked for a second-dose appointment this week and receive a text message and email with appointment details from Carbon Health by Tuesday, officials said. Those people were encouraged to check their Carbon account to ensure their contact information is correct.

Southern California Vaccine Finder: Where to get your COVID-19 shot

Advertisement

All city vaccination sites were closed on Friday and Saturday. A shipment of 26,000 doses that was supposed to arrive a week ago got stuck in Kentucky due to bad weather, while another 37,000 doses set for use at vaccine sites this week got stuck in Tennessee.

While the large-scale sites were closed, the city's mobile vaccination efforts continued operating.

RELATED: Efforts ramping up to vaccinate Black, Hispanic communities in LA County

Los Angeles County officials said their vaccination sites were not impacted by the weather delays. County sites have been administering primarily second doses of the two-dose regimen.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.