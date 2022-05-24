Uvalde, Texas elementary school reports 'active shooter,' suspect in custody

The Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas says it’s on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter" who police say is now in custody.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that one person has been shot and the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site," the school posted on Facebook. "Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus."

No information on the suspected shooter was released.

The school later said "Robb Elementary students are being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification."

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District first reported a lockdown at Robb Elementary at 11:43 a.m. local time.

"Please know at this time all campuses are under a Lockdown Status due to gunshots in the area. The students and staff are safe in the buildings," the district had said in a message to parents.

Robb Elementary is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Fox News' Bill Melugin contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Follow the latest updates on this story on FOXNews.com.