In-N-Out Burger reveals updates to its recipe ingredients

The Brief In-N-Out Burger revealed menu updates on Tuesday, including removing sesame flour from buns across 10 states and switching to sea salt packets. The chain noted that its transition to real-sugar ketchup began last year, following previous efforts to remove artificial dyes from milkshakes and pink lemonade. It's unclear which 10 states received the updated buns and whether the changes will lead to customer price increases.



In-N-Out Burger has introduced a series of ingredient modifications to several core menu offerings in an effort to enhance food quality, the beloved burger chain announced on Tuesday.

What we know:

In-N-Out confirmed that it removed sesame flour from its hamburger buns across ten states. Even trace amounts of sesame flour can trigger severe reactions in individuals with sesame allergies.

Additionally, it replaced iodized salt with sea salt in its seasoning packets.

Last year, the chain began transitioning to an upgraded ketchup made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup.

These adjustments follow earlier ingredient updates when the restaurant eliminated artificial coloring from its strawberry milkshakes and Signature Pink Lemonade. The chain's Lite Pink Lemonade, which was added to the menu in late 2023, already utilized natural coloring.

SUGGESTED:

Company officials stated that these changes reflect an ongoing commitment to serving the freshest and highest-quality food possible.

Dig deeper:

Late 2023 marked the start of recent beverage updates when In-N-Out introduced Lite Pink Lemonade using natural coloring.

Throughout the following year, the company confirmed the removal of artificial dyes from its strawberry shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade.

In January, regulatory scrutiny increased as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration targeted synthetic food dyes, ultimately banning Red No. 3 and moving to eliminate eight synthetic colorings from the food supply.

What we don't know:

It's unclear which ten states are affected by the sesame flour removal or whether the chain plans to expand that specific bun formulation nationwide.

In-N-Out has not disclosed whether these ingredient swaps will result in any price adjustments for consumers or if additional menu items are currently under review for future recipe changes.

What they're saying:

In an official statement addressing the updates, In-N-Out emphasized its long-term strategy regarding food quality.

"Over the years, we’ve made meaningful changes to our ingredients, and this past year was no exception," the company stated. "We’re pleased to share our latest updates, and we’ll continue building on that commitment for years to come."

The company further noted that these menu tweaks are "part of our ongoing commitment to providing our Customers with the highest-quality ingredients," specifically highlighting that "We’re also in the process of transitioning to an upgraded ketchup, which is made with real sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup."

What's next:

In-N-Out plans to relocate its headquarters from Irvine to Baldwin Park while opening an eastern hub near Nashville by 2029.

The burger chain currently operates over 430 locations throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, Colorado, Idaho, Washington, and Tennessee.