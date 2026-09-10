California inmate investigated in attempted murder of prison guard

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The Brief California prison officials are investigating an attack on a correctional officer at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility as an attempted homicide. Inmate Jorge Villa allegedly used an improvised weapon during the morning yard incident before staff restrained him using chemical agents and physical force. The injured officer was transported to an outside medical facility for treatment, while Villa was moved to restricted housing pending criminal and administrative investigations.



An attempted homicide investigation is underway after an officer was hospitalized following an attack on a facility yard at a San Diego County facility earlier this week, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

What we know:

The attack happened on Sept. 9 just before 10 a.m. at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility.

According to the CDCR, staff members saw inmate Jorge Villa allegedly assaulting an officer on a yard. Staff immediately intervened, using chemical agents and physical force to stop the attack.

An improvised weapon was recovered.

The injured officer was taken to an outside medical facility for treatment.

Villa was placed in restricted housing while the incident remains under investigation.

According to prison records, Villa, 30, was admitted to the state prison system from Los Angeles County on Dec. 10, 2024. He is currently serving a nine-year sentence for discharge of a firearm with gross negligence as a second striker, first-degree burglary, and corporal injury on specific persons resulting in traumatic condition.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the current medical condition of the injured correctional officer.

The exact nature of the improvised weapon recovered at the scene is unknown, and officials have not disclosed a potential motive for the assault.

What's next:

The RJD Investigative Services Unit and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office are conducting a formal investigation into the attempted homicide.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.