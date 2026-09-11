California retires 46-year license plate format, debuts mirrored sequence

The Brief California has officially concluded production on its 46-year-old standard license plate sequence, moving from the 1AAA000 format to a reversed 000AAA0 setup. Inmates at Folsom State Prison finished stamping the final 9ZZZ999 plate, but over 110,000 plates using the previous sequence remain stored across local DMV and auto club offices awaiting distribution. The new mirrored layout began rolling out earlier this year and is projected to supply over 100 million distinct combinations, lasting about 40 years based on current vehicle registration data.



California drivers are seeing a major shift on the road as the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) transitions away from its long-standing standard license plate configuration.

This marks the end of a multi-decade run for the state's iconic seven-character sequence, introducing a reversed layout designed to accommodate millions of future vehicle registrations across the state.

What we know:

The DMV has officially ended production on the standard license plate sequence that has been issued to California motorists since 1980.

The iconic layout—consisting of one number, three letters, and three numbers—began with plate 1AAA000 and officially reached its end with the manufacturing of plate 9ZZZ999.

On Thursday, September 25, 1997, the Whale Tail License Plate debuted in Santa Monica. (Photo by Ken Hively/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

To replace the exhausted sequence, the state has initiated a "mirrored" configuration featuring three numbers, three letters, and one final number, starting with 000AAA1 and ending at 999ZZZ9.

All standard California license plates continue to be manufactured at Folsom State Prison.

The DMV estimates that both the old and new configurations offer over 100 million unique letter and number combinations, with the newly adopted sequence expected to meet the state's vehicle registration needs for the next 40 years based on historical issuing trends.

What we don't know:

While production on the new sequence has commenced, it's unclear exactly when the final plate of the historical series will be assigned to a vehicle owner.

What's next:

Drivers acquiring a new vehicle or requesting replacement standard-issue passenger plates will gradually receive the updated mirrored series as local field offices deplete their existing stockpiles.

The transition will happen naturally across field locations, with the legacy inventory slated to be fully exhausted in the near future as the 000AAA0 format becomes the standard display across California roadways.