Volunteers clear brush in Altadena as 9/11 Day of Service events continue

The Brief LA Works organized brush clearance in Altadena as part of a half-week-long 9/11 Day of Service effort. Over 100 volunteers joined forces with the Altadena Talks Foundation to support recovery from the Eaton Fire. Community service projects honoring 9/11 victims will continue across the region and nation through the weekend.



Volunteers gathered in Altadena on Saturday morning to clear brush on vacant lots, marking the day after September 11 through community action. The effort, organized by LA Works, is part of a half-week-long initiative honoring the lives lost in the terror attacks.

What we know:

The multi-day project began Wednesday at the Frank Hodgkins Memorial Training Center, where volunteers beautified the facility used by firefighters.

Following Saturday's brush clearance in Altadena, volunteers will head to Barnsdall Art Park in Hollywood on Sunday to focus on wildfire mitigation and additional brush clearance.

More than 100 volunteers participated in Saturday's event on Maiden Lane.

FOX 11 photo

The turnout was part of an ongoing collaboration with the Altadena Talks Foundation, a local group that clears vacant lots every weekend.

What they're saying:

Stephen Davalos of LA Works emphasized the importance of community unity during the event.

"What we want to highlight is this collectivism that happened, community members wanting to come together and really seeing each other as neighbors and doing the work to get back to some sense of normal," Davalos said.

FOX 11 photo

Toni Bailey-Raines of the Altadena Talks Foundation noted the group's regular presence in the community, working most Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Big picture view:

Eaton Fire recovery efforts expand

The foundation's core mission centers on helping Altadena recover from the devastating Eaton Fire.

"We try to just keep everything together for the community, so at this point we are looking for more volunteers, we are looking for donations to help us sustain this," Bailey-Raines said.

Acts of service connected to the 9/11 anniversary are scheduled to continue throughout the weekend across the country and the East Coast.