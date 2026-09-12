Trespasser stopped outside Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff's Malibu home

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The Brief A woman was intercepted by security after trespassing on former Vice President Kamala Harris's Malibu property on Friday night. Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were not at the home during the incident. No arrests were made.



Onsite security intercepted a suspected intruder at former Vice President Kamala Harris's Malibu property late Friday night before the woman could reach the residence, according to authorities.

What we know:

On Friday, Sept. 12 at around 10:30 p.m., onsite security personnel at Harris's Los Angeles-area home observed an individual illegally entering the property.

Security guards immediately stepped in and stopped the woman outside the main house while contacting local authorities for assistance.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene shortly after receiving the call for a call regarding trespassing.

Authorities have confirmed that no arrests were made in connection with the event. Harris and Emhoff were away from the property at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how the individual managed to gain entry onto the outer grounds of the residence or what potential motive prompted the trespass.

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman involved, nor have they clarified why she was allowed to leave the scene without being formally taken into custody or cited by responding deputies