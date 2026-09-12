LA County court approves placement of sexually violent predator in Lancaster

article

The Brief The Los Angeles County Superior Court approved placing sexually violent predator Harold Wachter in a Lancaster residence despite intense local opposition. District Attorney Nathan Hochman and community leaders strongly opposed the Antelope Valley placement, citing recurring safety risks to the area. Wachter was cleared for conditionaln release from Coalinga State Prison in 2023, prompting the state to locate suitable housing within Los Angeles County.



The Los Angeles County Superior Court has approved the placement of sexually violent predator Harold Wachter in the city of Lancaster, overruling intense opposition from local prosecutors, community members, and elected officials.

Wachter, who has a history of sexual crimes against children, is slated to move into a home in the Antelope Valley following his conditional release from state custody.

What we know:

Wachter has a history of sexual crimes involving children and holds multiple convictions in Los Angeles County for sexually violent offenses, according to the District Attorney's Office.

On April 20, 2023, the Los Angeles County Superior Court deemed Wachter suitable for conditional release and directed the Department of State Hospitals, alongside its private contractor Liberty Healthcare, to find housing within Los Angeles County.

The Department of State Hospitals subsequently identified and recommended a residential location on 200th Street East in Lancaster.

What we don't know:

It's unclear whether the District Attorney's office or local community advocates intend to pursue additional legal remedies to challenge the court's approval.

Officials have not disclosed exact timetables for Wachter's physical transfer from Coalinga State Hospital to the designated Lancaster home, nor have they outlined specific round-the-clock monitoring protocols that Liberty Healthcare will enforce upon his move.

What they're saying:

Hochman vocally criticized the court's ruling and called for a change in state housing decisions regarding high-risk offenders.

"For too long, the Antelope Valley has served as a targeted location for the placement of sexually violent predators," Hochman stated.

"The continuous placement of sexually violent predators into the same community creates real, direct safety risks for the residents of Antelope Valley. We strongly urge the Department of State Hospitals, Liberty Healthcare, and the courts to explore other options for placements of sexually violent predators. Keeping Los Angeles County safe remains a foundational priority of this office. Our office’s opposition to Wachter’s placement reflects ongoing conversations and advocacy with the communities we serve as we strive to ensure public safety. We will continue to keep residents informed and engaged as we advocate for outcomes to protect individuals and neighborhoods."

What's next:

The District Attorney's Office will continue to liaise with local leaders and Antelope Valley residents as the transition process moves forward.